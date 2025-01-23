India Introduces New Legal Standards for Radar Speed Measurement

The Government of India, through the Department of Consumer Affairs' Legal Metrology Division, has announced new rules for radar equipment used in measuring vehicle speeds. According to the official statement, these regulations will be effective from July 1, 2025, providing industries ample time for compliance.

A committee led by the Director of the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM) in Ranchi drafted the rules, influenced by OIML R 91 standards. A presentation highlighted the rules' specifics to State Metrology Departments, manufacturers, and stakeholders, ensuring clarity on their requirements.

Published for public consultation on the department's website, the rules were finalized after stakeholder input. They mandate that all equipment must be verified and stamped for accuracy, crucial for human safety and precise speed enforcement.

The rules focus on precision in measuring speed and other parameters, promising improved law enforcement. Verified radar speed guns will effectively measure speeds, identify violations, and bolster traffic law enforcement.

The calibrated equipment enhances the credibility of enforcement officers by offering accurate speed limit measurements, vital for accident prevention and road wear reduction.

Radar systems work by detecting the time a vehicle takes to travel between two points or the change in position using radar or lasers, relying on the Doppler Effect. Accurate calibration is essential for reliable speed readings.

Modern radar technology can accurately measure multiple vehicle speeds simultaneously and often includes automatic tracking, ensuring precision through proper calibration.

(With inputs from agencies.)