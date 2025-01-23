Kirkuk Tensions: Baghdad, BP, and the Kurdish Quandary

In a pivotal moment for Iraq's energy landscape, the Kurdish Prime Minister has emphasized the necessity of including the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the ongoing negotiations between Baghdad and BP regarding the redevelopment of the Kirkuk oil and gas fields. This move signals potential conflicts with the central government, as tensions over control of these resources have a deep-rooted history.

According to Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the area under negotiation is a disputed territory, and constitutional guidelines mandate that neither Erbil nor Baghdad can unilaterally make decisions. Barzani has called for a trilateral meeting, underscoring that while development per se is not opposed, the mechanisms currently proposed are unacceptable.

Despite aspirations for a peaceful resolution, Barzani acknowledged that the Kurds have limited power to halt the agreement, labeling it unconstitutional. As Baghdad and BP prepare to finalize a multi-billion dollar deal, other ongoing disputes, such as halted Kurdish oil exports, remain unresolved, with significant financial losses reported by the Kurds and continued demands for compensation.

