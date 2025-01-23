Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid Tariff Concerns

Global markets steadied as a rally driven by Trump's AI infrastructure plans lost momentum. U.S. unemployment claims rose slightly, impacting the dollar and lifting stocks. Attention turns to Trump's potential tariff imposition, affecting global stocks and currencies. Oil prices remained volatile due to growth concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks steadied on Thursday, following a rally sparked by President Donald Trump's AI infrastructure spending plans. This initial surge subsided as traders exercised caution over what the president's next trade moves might entail.

The week's data showed an increase in U.S. unemployment claims, slightly exceeding expectations, which impacted the dollar and provided a boost to stocks. Market focus now shifts to potential tariff impositions by Trump, with subdued price action reflecting the lack of new policy details.

U.S. futures were slightly down, indicating a lower start for Wall Street. In Europe, the STOXX 600 edged higher, benefiting from reduced selling pressure on tech shares. Asian markets saw gains, supported by earnings and the Stargate AI venture's impact on stocks like SoftBank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

