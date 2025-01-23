Global Markets Steady Amid Tariff Concerns

Global stocks steadied on Thursday, following a rally sparked by President Donald Trump's AI infrastructure spending plans. This initial surge subsided as traders exercised caution over what the president's next trade moves might entail.

The week's data showed an increase in U.S. unemployment claims, slightly exceeding expectations, which impacted the dollar and provided a boost to stocks. Market focus now shifts to potential tariff impositions by Trump, with subdued price action reflecting the lack of new policy details.

U.S. futures were slightly down, indicating a lower start for Wall Street. In Europe, the STOXX 600 edged higher, benefiting from reduced selling pressure on tech shares. Asian markets saw gains, supported by earnings and the Stargate AI venture's impact on stocks like SoftBank.

