Left Menu

Ujjivan Bank Eyes Transition Amid Profit Dip

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a 64% decline in Q3 net profit due to increased bad loan provisions. While the income saw a rise, asset quality worsened. The bank is set to apply for a universal bank transition with changes in liability strategy and product offerings to target affluent customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has experienced a significant 64 percent drop in net profit, landing at Rs 103 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024, primarily due to a surge in provisions for bad loans. This marks a decrease from the Rs 300 crore net profit reported during the same period last year.

Despite the profit decline, the bank's total income increased to Rs 1,763 crore from Rs 1,655 crore year-over-year, as detailed in a recent regulatory filing. Ujjivan is preparing to seek Reserve Bank approval for transitioning to a universal bank, backed by board consent.

The bank's interest income climbed to Rs 1,591 crore, up from Rs 1,471 crore, although gross non-performing assets deteriorated, rising to 2.68 percent. The bank's strategy includes adjusting its liabilities focus toward affluent segments and pursuing new product developments following its AD-1 licence acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025