Trump Vows to Ensure LNG Supplies to Europe Amid Rising U.S. Gas Prices

In a bold assertion at the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump guaranteed the provision of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, assuring stakeholders amid concerns that increased U.S. exports may elevate domestic gas prices.

Addressing a question from TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, Trump committed to ensuring European security of LNG supply. He emphasized his willingness to expedite permits for LNG projects, despite the U.S. recently overtaking other nations as the top exporter of this super-chilled natural gas form in 2023.

Trump also ordered the U.S. Energy Department to resume processing LNG export applications. He further remarked on the potential of coal as an emergency backup for power plants, referencing its historical role in the U.S. energy sector.

