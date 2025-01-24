Left Menu

Trump Vows to Ensure LNG Supplies to Europe Amid Rising U.S. Gas Prices

President Donald Trump has promised to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe, addressing concerns that U.S. export growth could raise domestic gas prices. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Trump said he would expedite permits for LNG projects and highlighted coal as a backup energy source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:29 IST
Trump Vows to Ensure LNG Supplies to Europe Amid Rising U.S. Gas Prices
Donald Trump

In a bold assertion at the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump guaranteed the provision of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, assuring stakeholders amid concerns that increased U.S. exports may elevate domestic gas prices.

Addressing a question from TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, Trump committed to ensuring European security of LNG supply. He emphasized his willingness to expedite permits for LNG projects, despite the U.S. recently overtaking other nations as the top exporter of this super-chilled natural gas form in 2023.

Trump also ordered the U.S. Energy Department to resume processing LNG export applications. He further remarked on the potential of coal as an emergency backup for power plants, referencing its historical role in the U.S. energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025