Nikkei Futures Surge Following Bank of Japan Rate Hike

Japan's Nikkei share average futures maintained their morning gains on Friday after the Bank of Japan increased interest rates by a quarter point to 0.5%. This move, anticipated by market analysts, led to futures rising by 1% by 0323 GMT, signaling investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:00 IST
  • Japan

Nikkei share average futures in Japan continued to hold onto gains made earlier in the day, following a strategic decision by the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates.

The futures, as of 0323 GMT, were up by 1%, reflecting positive sentiment amid the anticipated rate adjustment.

The central bank's decision to increase the benchmark lending rate by a quarter point to 0.5% came after previous indications of a hawkish shift, which market participants had widely expected.

