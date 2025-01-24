Nikkei Futures Surge Following Bank of Japan Rate Hike

Nikkei share average futures in Japan continued to hold onto gains made earlier in the day, following a strategic decision by the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates.

The futures, as of 0323 GMT, were up by 1%, reflecting positive sentiment amid the anticipated rate adjustment.

The central bank's decision to increase the benchmark lending rate by a quarter point to 0.5% came after previous indications of a hawkish shift, which market participants had widely expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)