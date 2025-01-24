Nikkei Futures Surge Following Bank of Japan Rate Hike
Japan's Nikkei share average futures maintained their morning gains on Friday after the Bank of Japan increased interest rates by a quarter point to 0.5%. This move, anticipated by market analysts, led to futures rising by 1% by 0323 GMT, signaling investor confidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:00 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Nikkei share average futures in Japan continued to hold onto gains made earlier in the day, following a strategic decision by the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates.
The futures, as of 0323 GMT, were up by 1%, reflecting positive sentiment amid the anticipated rate adjustment.
The central bank's decision to increase the benchmark lending rate by a quarter point to 0.5% came after previous indications of a hawkish shift, which market participants had widely expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nikkei
- futures
- Japan
- interest rates
- Bank of Japan
- benchmark
- lending rate
- market
- investors
- gains
Advertisement