Olivia Smith: The New Benchmark in Women's Soccer Transfers

Canadian forward Olivia Smith has become the most expensive player in women's soccer history after Arsenal signed her from Liverpool for £1 million. This marks a significant increase in spending in women's soccer, with transfer records continually being broken.

Updated: 17-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:25 IST
In a groundbreaking transfer, Olivia Smith, a forward for Canada's national team, became the most expensive player in women's soccer history following her million-pound move to Arsenal from Liverpool. This transfer showcases the escalating investment in women's soccer.

The previous record was held by Naomi Girma, who Chelsea signed for £900,000. Zambia's Rachael Kundananji also made headlines with her transfer to Bay FC for $788,000. These figures underscore the increasing financial commitments in the women's game.

Despite the growing investment, the women's transfer market still trails behind the men's, where players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have commanded fees in the hundreds of millions. Arsenal aims to capitalize on Smith's talent, building on their history of success, including multiple domestic titles and two Champions League victories.

