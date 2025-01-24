Left Menu

Market Surge: Chinese Stocks Climb on Optimistic Trade Talks

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets experienced gains following U.S. President Trump's positive comments about trade discussions with China's Xi Jinping. The advancement was further supported by the promise of significant capital inflows due to Chinese regulatory encouragement and optimistic economic policies supporting high-dividend stocks and the tech sector.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks rallied on Friday, driven by President Donald Trump's optimistic remarks regarding his recent discussion with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, suggesting potential progress toward a trade agreement.

The market momentum was buoyed by an influx of capital, anticipated to reach 1 trillion yuan annually, as Chinese authorities prompt insurance companies and mutual funds to increase stock purchases. The blue-chip CSI300 Index saw a notable 1% rise by midday, with the Shanghai Composite climbing 0.7% and the Hang Seng Index leaping 1.9% amid the positive sentiment.

The pending tariffs, which were not immediately enacted by Trump, contributed to easing tensions, sparking relief among investors. Further bolstering the market, the newly launched STAR Market attracted fresh investment through tracking funds, while the CSI Dividend Index benefited from expectations of increased dividends from sectors like banks, insurers, and utilities.

