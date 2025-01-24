Left Menu

SANJAY: Revolutionizing Battlefield Surveillance for the Indian Army

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated SANJAY, the Battlefield Surveillance System, which integrates ground and aerial sensor inputs to deliver a comprehensive surveillance picture, enhancing battlefield transparency. Developed with Bharat Electronics Limited, SANJAY aims to significantly boost intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, marking a leap towards advanced network-centric warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:24 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with other dignitaries (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for the Indian Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated 'SANJAY - the Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS)' from South Block in New Delhi. This cutting-edge system automatically integrates inputs from various ground and aerial sensors, synthesizing this data to produce a unified and verified surveillance picture. It employs the Army Data Network and Satellite Communication Network to ensure secure data transmission.

The SANJAY system is poised to revolutionize battlefield operations by enhancing transparency and offering a centralized web application to relay insights to Command and Army Headquarters as well as the Indian Army Decision Support System. Equipped with sophisticated sensors and analytics, SANJAY enables precise monitoring of land borders, aids in intrusion prevention, and augments intelligence and reconnaissance efforts. This advancement allows commanders to conduct operations in traditional and unconventional warfare environments more effectively.

Developed indigenously by the Indian Army in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), SANJAY aligns with the 'Aatmanirbharta' initiative, representing a leap in the Indian Army's technological self-reliance. The system will be integrated into operational units in three phases from March to October 2025, aligning with the Ministry of Defence's 'Year of Reforms'. Present at the ceremony were MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, General Anil Chauhan, General Upendra Dwivedi, and other distinguished officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

