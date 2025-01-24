Salla Salla: WFP and Partners Launch Family-Focused TV Series to Promote Healthier Food Systems in Tunisia

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the European Union and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), has launched "Salla Salla", a family-focused television series designed to promote healthier food systems and empower communities. The series premiered on January 20, 2025, on Tunisia’s national TV channels Al Watania 1 and 2.

This groundbreaking initiative is part of the Sustainable Development in Agriculture and Artisanal Fishing (ADAPT) programme and reflects WFP’s commitment to innovative approaches like Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC). Through humor and storytelling, "Salla Salla" supports Tunisia’s transition to more sustainable food systems while fostering positive habits across generations.

Empowering Families Through Storytelling

"Salla Salla," meaning "slowly, slowly" in Tunisian Arabic, captures the essence of care and patience in achieving meaningful transformation—just like a simmering pot of food. The show follows Karim, a restaurant owner and father, as his family navigates modern challenges with the help of Malek, a social media influencer and nutrition advocate. Together, they revitalize their restaurant, relationships, and lifestyle, demonstrating the importance of healthier eating and family connection.

“This series is an example of how entertainment can inspire real-world change,” said Philippe Royan, WFP Head of Programme in Tunisia. “It addresses critical issues like food waste, malnutrition, and the collective responsibility of creating healthier, more sustainable communities.”

Driving Social Change Through Entertainment

WFP’s SBCC strategy ensures that "Salla Salla" is more than just a television show—it’s a vehicle for social transformation. The series highlights the following key themes:

Promoting Healthier Eating Habits: Encourages families to adopt balanced diets while reducing reliance on processed foods and sugary drinks.

Reducing Food Waste: Raises awareness about bread waste, promoting responsible consumption both at home and in schools.

Strengthening Family Bonds: Advocates for shared family meals to improve communication and foster closer relationships.

The show also complements WFP’s school feeding programme, which provides essential nutrition to children while teaching families the importance of healthier food choices at home.

Additional Elements and Features

The series is enriched by interactive elements:

Educational Campaigns: Viewers are directed to online resources offering practical tips on reducing food waste and making healthier meal choices.

Community Events: The program is tied to local initiatives, including cooking workshops and school programs aimed at reinforcing the series’ messages.

Youth Engagement: The storyline incorporates relatable challenges faced by younger family members, resonating with Tunisia’s youth and inspiring them to champion sustainable food practices.

Partnerships Fueling Impact

"Salla Salla" is a testament to the power of collaboration. Funded by the European Union and implemented by AICS in partnership with WFP, the series is part of broader capacity-strengthening efforts to empower communities with the tools and knowledge for lasting change.

“This is more than just a TV show—it’s a movement to inspire a healthier Tunisia, where families are empowered to make better choices and build stronger futures together,” added Royan.

Looking Ahead

As "Salla Salla" reaches audiences across Tunisia, the program’s ripple effects are expected to extend far beyond the screen. By combining entertainment with actionable solutions, WFP and its partners are setting the stage for a healthier, more resilient Tunisia—one family at a time.