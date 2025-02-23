China's Strategic Rural Reforms for Food Security

China is making significant strides in strengthening rural reforms and revitalizing its countryside, as detailed in a crucial policy document revealed by state media. In the face of U.S. tariffs targeting agriculture, economic slowdowns, and climate change, this move highlights Beijing's strategic focus on securing food resources.

The State Council's annual 'No. 1 document' outlines a robust plan, emphasizing improvements in reward and subsidy systems for major grain-producing regions. This approach seeks to fortify China's agricultural backbone by incentivizing production and embracing innovative practices.

Additionally, the document prioritizes the industrialization of biotech cultivation. These measures are part of a broader effort to confront external economic pressures and internal demands, with the ultimate goal of reinforcing national food security.

