Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's Q3 Profit Plunge Sparks Stock Decline

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank fell more than 4% on Friday after the bank announced a drastic 64% drop in net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, largely attributed to higher provisions for bad loans.

The stock closed down 4.40% at Rs 33.04 on the BSE, having fallen as much as 6.48% during intra-day trading to Rs 32.32. On the NSE, shares dropped 4.36% to Rs 33.05.

Despite the profit drop, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a rise in total income and interest income, but also a decline in asset quality with rising NPAs. The bank plans to seek Reserve Bank approval for transitioning to a universal bank.

