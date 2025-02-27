AI Age Transformation: Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025 Maps Media's Future

Left Menu

The Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025, held in New Delhi, emphasized the transformation of traditional media in the AI age. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the conference's role in shaping media policy, tackling challenges such as fair compensation, and ensuring an efficient, credible digital news ecosystem as the industry evolves.

27-02-2025
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025 was inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology. Vaishnaw highlighted the conference's critical importance in providing policy recommendations and guiding the media sector as it shifts to new formats, largely influenced by artificial intelligence.

The conclave, held in New Delhi on February 27, revolved around 'Media Transformations in the AI Age.' It gathered policymakers, media leaders, and tech experts to explore the ongoing impact of AI on the media industry, noting the shift from traditional to digital formats and the challenges this transition entails.

In his keynote, Minister Vaishnaw discussed creating a credible digital news ecosystem and adapting traditional media to contemporary demands. He endorsed open discussions for practical solutions to ensure smooth transitions. The event also saw presentations from leaders like Michael McNamara, who shared Europe's AI regulatory strategies, emphasizing the importance of a responsible AI-driven media landscape.

