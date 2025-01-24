UN Launches 2025 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan to Support 7.8 Million People

The United Nations launched the 2025 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), addressing the urgent needs of approximately 7.8 million people across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) states in northeast Nigeria. With a funding requirement of just over US$ 910 million, the plan seeks to provide life-saving assistance to 3.6 million people in desperate need of help.

Mohamed Malick Fall, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, emphasized the need for urgent intervention, highlighting that the humanitarian crisis in the region is driven by conflict, climate shocks, and economic instability. Flooding, disease outbreaks, food insecurity, and malnutrition have only worsened the vulnerabilities of these affected populations. “The humanitarian needs are at an unprecedented scale, and we must act now to prevent further suffering,” he said.

Key Challenges and Goals for 2025

According to Mr. Fall, the compounding effects of these crises have intensified the already fragile situation, with 33 million people in Nigeria expected to face acute food insecurity during the lean season in 2025. 5.1 million people in the BAY states are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition, which is threatening the lives of millions of children. To respond effectively, the 2025 HNRP aims to strengthen efficiency in the delivery of aid, with an emphasis on anticipatory action to mitigate disasters such as floods and disease outbreaks before they strike.

The plan also aims to increase direct funding to local partners who are directly working on the ground, ensuring that aid reaches those in need with fewer transaction costs. Multipurpose cash assistance is being scaled up as part of the initiative to meet the diverse needs of those affected by the crisis.

Ministerial Support for Coordination and Solutions

During the launch, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, Federal Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, spoke about the growing humanitarian needs across north-west and north-central Nigeria. He stressed the importance of combining humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding efforts, especially in regions outside the BAY states, to provide sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty and food insecurity. “We must focus on moving people out of poverty and into livelihoods that will support long-term development,” the Minister said.

Minister Yilwatda also highlighted the restructured Ministry’s commitment to coordinating interventions effectively at all levels, ensuring that responses align with national priorities for both humanitarian assistance and poverty reduction.

State-Level Commitment

The Governors of the BAY states also expressed their continued commitment to the humanitarian response efforts. Professor Babagana Zulum (Borno), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) reiterated the importance of sustained collaboration with the UN and partners to address urgent needs in their respective regions while working towards long-term sustainable development.

In his address, Governor Zulum stressed that the northeast region remains at the heart of the humanitarian crisis, and that regional cooperation between state governments and humanitarian actors is critical to alleviating suffering and rebuilding communities.

Funding and Urgent Calls for Support

The 2025 HNRP acknowledges that global funding for humanitarian efforts is declining, and it calls for urgent resources and funding from both international donors and the Nigerian Government to ensure that food, nutrition, and other essential assistance reach those in need. The challenge of providing aid remains substantial, with food insecurity and health crises threatening the survival of millions.

As Professor Zulum pointed out, "While we are committed to finding local solutions, we cannot do it alone. We need the continued support of the international community to mitigate the impact of this ongoing crisis."

The UN and its humanitarian partners are actively working to deliver life-saving assistance as part of the comprehensive response plan, which includes addressing healthcare, shelter, nutrition, clean water, and education for the most vulnerable populations, particularly women and children.

The 2025 Nigeria HNRP reflects the urgent need for global solidarity in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria. With climate shocks, conflict, and economic instability worsening the plight of millions, this comprehensive humanitarian response plan offers a framework for timely, effective interventions that aim to prevent further suffering and promote recovery and resilience in the affected regions. However, success will depend heavily on collaborative efforts, adequate funding, and sustained engagement from all stakeholders involved in the response.