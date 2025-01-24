India Gears Up for a Grand Republic Day with Indonesian Contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, engaged with a diverse group including NCC cadets, artists, and tribal guests, in anticipation of the Republic Day celebrations. This gathering was held at the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg in the form of an 'At Home' event.

The Republic Day Parade is set to commence on January 26, where Prime Minister Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial. Attending in a ceremonial buggy, the President of India will oversee the parade that includes units from various forces and features a distinct cultural performance by 300 artists showcasing music from across India.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, serving as the Chief Guest, marks a significant inclusion of a 352-member contingent participating for the first time in a national day parade outside Indonesia. With President Subianto presiding over the event, numerous MoUs and announcements are expected to be made alongside the third CEO Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)