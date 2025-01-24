Left Menu

India Gears Up for a Grand Republic Day with Indonesian Contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, hosted NCC cadets, artists, and tribal guests at an 'At Home' event ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The event will feature a unique cultural show and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:34 IST
India Gears Up for a Grand Republic Day with Indonesian Contingent
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, engaged with a diverse group including NCC cadets, artists, and tribal guests, in anticipation of the Republic Day celebrations. This gathering was held at the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg in the form of an 'At Home' event.

The Republic Day Parade is set to commence on January 26, where Prime Minister Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial. Attending in a ceremonial buggy, the President of India will oversee the parade that includes units from various forces and features a distinct cultural performance by 300 artists showcasing music from across India.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, serving as the Chief Guest, marks a significant inclusion of a 352-member contingent participating for the first time in a national day parade outside Indonesia. With President Subianto presiding over the event, numerous MoUs and announcements are expected to be made alongside the third CEO Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025