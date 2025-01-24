Left Menu

India Energy Week 2025: A Global Platform for Clean Cooking and Energy Equity

The third edition of India Energy Week, scheduled for February 11, will be the second-largest energy event globally. Highlights include a focus on clean cooking and India’s energy strategies. The event plans to feature extensive participation and discussions on energy security and global collaboration.

India Energy Week 2025, slated for February in the National Capital, will be the world's second-largest energy event in terms of participation, exhibition space, and sessions, according to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The four-day event aims to draw global attention to energy solutions.

On the sidelines, a Clean Cooking Ministerial will occur, focusing on promoting global adoption of clean cooking solutions. India's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will be a focal point, serving as a model for addressing energy access globally, demonstrating India's commitment to energy equity, Puri stated.

The event anticipates remarkable growth, with exhibition space expanding by 65%, sessions increasing to 105, and over 70,000 delegates expected. Discussions will revolve around themes such as energy security, collaboration, and digital advancements, with participation from prominent global energy leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

