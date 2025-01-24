Left Menu

Fiscal Health Champions: Top States Revealed in NITI Aayog's Index

NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index report highlights the financial health of Indian states. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Jharkhand excelled as 'achievers,' whereas Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala faced challenges. Maharashtra and Karnataka led 'front-runners,' while Tamil Nadu and Haryana were among 'performers.' The index underscores fiscal disparities.

Updated: 24-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:56 IST
The Fiscal Health Index report by NITI Aayog identifies the financial well-being of Indian states, highlighting notable performances and challenges. Released recently, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Jharkhand emerged as top 'achievers' while Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala faced difficulties.

The report categorizes states into 'achievers,' 'front-runners,' and 'performers,' based on economic metrics. Maharashtra and Karnataka lead the 'front-runners' category with strong fiscal metrics, while Tamil Nadu and Haryana classify as 'performers.'

This index aims to provide insights into the fiscal stability of states, emphasizing the contrasting fiscal positions across the nation. Findings reveal significant disparities in revenue mobilization and fiscal management, with Odisha scoring the highest on debt sustainability and fiscal health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

