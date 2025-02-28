Romania Eyes 3% GDP Defense Budget Amid NATO Pressure
Romania plans to increase its defense spending to 3% of GDP in one to two years, according to interim President Ilie Bolojan. This move comes as NATO allies consider raising their defense spending targets. Bolojan emphasized finding ways to boost spending without impacting Romania's budget deficit.
Romania is set to increase its defense budget to 3% of GDP within the next two years, interim President Ilie Bolojan announced. This signals a response to NATO's call for increased contributions from member countries.
With a current defense budget projected to reach 2.5% of GDP, Romanian officials and NATO allies will deliberate potential hikes amid suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump pushing for a 5% target. However, no NATO country has achieved this figure.
Bolojan stressed the need to balance additional defense spending with the nation's budget constraints, given Romania's status as having the largest budget deficit in the EU. Although defense projects may include military-civil infrastructure, the idea of deploying troops to Ukraine remains premature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Romania
- defense
- spending
- NATO
- GDP
- Ilie Bolojan
- Trump
- budget
- Ukraine
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Trump's Controversial Nominee: The Battle for Public Lands
Trump's Controversial Federal Workforce Buyout Moves Forward
Modi and Trump: Strengthening Ties Amid Trade Tensions
Judge Greenlights Controversial Trump Administration's Federal Worker Buyout Program
Mass Exodus: 75,000 U.S. Federal Workers Opt for Trump's Deferred Buyout