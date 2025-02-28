Romania Eyes 3% GDP Defense Budget Amid NATO Pressure

Romania is set to increase its defense budget to 3% of GDP within the next two years, interim President Ilie Bolojan announced. This signals a response to NATO's call for increased contributions from member countries.

With a current defense budget projected to reach 2.5% of GDP, Romanian officials and NATO allies will deliberate potential hikes amid suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump pushing for a 5% target. However, no NATO country has achieved this figure.

Bolojan stressed the need to balance additional defense spending with the nation's budget constraints, given Romania's status as having the largest budget deficit in the EU. Although defense projects may include military-civil infrastructure, the idea of deploying troops to Ukraine remains premature.

(With inputs from agencies.)