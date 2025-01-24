Left Menu

Crypto Connivers: Inside India's Rs 350-Crore Digital Ponzi Scheme

The CBI has uncovered a significant Rs 350-crore cryptocurrency scam across seven states, targeting unsuspecting investors. Seven individuals allegedly ran these operations, using social media to lure victims with promises of high returns. Massive financial transactions were converted into cryptocurrencies to disguise their origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:14 IST
Crypto Connivers: Inside India's Rs 350-Crore Digital Ponzi Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an extensive investigation across seven Indian states, unearthing a Rs 350-crore cryptocurrency scam that deceived hundreds of investors. The crackdown follows a first information report (FIR) registered against seven individuals allegedly involved in these fraudulent operations across multiple regions.

The accused reportedly orchestrated these schemes in locations such as Delhi, Hazaribag, Bathinda, Ratlam, Valsad, Pudukkottai, and Chittorgarh, exploiting investor funds by promising substantial cryptocurrency returns. These dubious schemes gained traction via social media, and an analysis of banking and cryptocurrency transactions revealed efforts to conceal the scam's origins through conversion into digital currencies.

The CBI's large-scale raids led to the seizure of assets valued at approximately USD 38,414 from the accused's cryptocurrency wallets, along with Rs 34.2 lakh in cash and various digital devices and documents. The case is registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, highlighting a criminal conspiracy to defraud investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025