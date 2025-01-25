Man Wanted for Triple-State Murders Killed in Police Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, a criminal wanted for the heinous murder of a family of five in Meerut was killed during a police encounter, officials confirmed on Saturday. Naeem, who had a bounty of Rs 50,000, was suspected of killing his stepbrother, his stepbrother's wife, and their three children.

The standoff with the accused, identified as Naeem alias Jameel, unfolded in the Chowki Summer Garden area of Madina Colony Phase - 2. It was here that Naeem engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire with police, intent on killing. In the ensuing firefight, Naeem was critically injured. Despite rushed medical attention, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police revealed that Naeem was also implicated in murder cases in both Delhi and Maharashtra.

Police investigations revealed that Naeem was hiding in the Lisari Gate area under a false identity after carrying out the brutal murder of his stepbrother's family with an accomplice. The bodies, discovered locked inside their home, bore head injuries, suggesting a crime spurred by personal vendetta. Authorities continue to pursue Naeem's accomplice, who remains at large and carries a Rs 50,000 reward for his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)