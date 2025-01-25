Tragedy Strikes: Ordnance Factory Explosion in Bhandara Leaves Eight Dead

In a tragic incident at Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara, an explosion occurred in an ordnance factory, claiming eight lives while injuring several others. Survivors like Sanjay Raut recounted their ordeal, expressing their shock and confusion over the unexpected blast that left them trapped under debris.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed. The announcement was made via the Chief Minister's Office's official social media channel, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

Authorities reported that a total of 13 workers were present at the unit designed for manufacturing low-temperature plastic explosives. The aftermath left eight dead and five individuals injured, requiring emergency treatment. Of particular concern was the five tonnes of RDX still buried under the debris. Operations are underway to safely clear it.

Rescue efforts were executed promptly, lasting approximately eight hours, according to Nagpur Range Inspector General Dilip Patil Bhujbal. Meanwhile, Bhandara Collector, Sanjay Kolte, stated that the priority had been the rescue operation, with further assessments and investigations already planned.

An official release stated that teams from the District Administration, NDRR, and SDRF were rapidly deployed alongside factory rescue units following the explosion. An inquiry committee has been established to investigate the causes behind this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)