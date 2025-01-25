Left Menu

Court Grants Temporary Bail to Riot Accused for Cousin's Wedding

Karkardooma Court has granted interim bail to Athar Khan, facing charges under the UAPA for alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots, to attend his cousin's wedding. Bail is sanctioned from January 27 to February 2, 2025, with strict conditions, overriding police objections to the duration.

In a recent development, Karkardooma Court sanctioned interim bail for Athar Khan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The court allowed Khan to attend his cousin's wedding, overriding opposition from law enforcement agencies.

The interim bail, approved by Additional Sessions Judge Samir Bajpai, will span from January 27 to February 2, 2025. It requires Khan to post a bond of Rs. 50,000 with one surety and strictly limits his movements during this period.

The court order highlights that Khan must refrain from contacting non-relatives and using social media, amidst enforcement of strict terms to ensure his compliance. Despite the legal controversies surrounding his release, Khan's counsel argued for equal treatment akin to other co-accused granted similar relief.

