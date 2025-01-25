Left Menu

Veer Gatha 4.0: Honoring Tomorrow's Heroes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated the Super-100 winners of Veer Gatha 4.0 in New Delhi, with 66 of them being girls. The event, recognizing the achievements of young students, emphasized the importance of bravery and patriotism for India's future development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:35 IST
Veer Gatha 4.0: Honoring Tomorrow's Heroes
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the event (Photo: Rajnath Singh/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant ceremony in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan honored the Super-100 winners of the Veer Gatha 4.0 initiative. The ceremony applauded the noteworthy achievement of 66 girls among the winners, underscoring their dedicated efforts in showcasing India's rich history of valor.

The awards, comprising Rs 10,000, a medal, and a certificate, were part of a larger endeavor involving over 1.76 crore students from across India. These students participated in various competitions, aiming to foster a sense of national pride and connection with India's heritage of bravery.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the story of Nemneineng, a resilient Class 10 student from Manipur, as a testament to perseverance and achievement. The event also provided a platform for Param Vir Chakra recipient Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar to share his compelling experiences, urging students to uphold values of bravery and integrity in their lives.

