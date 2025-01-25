Prestigious Medals Honor Indian Coast Guard Heroes

In a significant recognition of valor and dedication, President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned the awarding of the President's Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and the Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to eight esteemed members of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ahead of the 76th Republic Day. Announced by an official statement, these prestigious accolades highlight acts of rare bravery and exemplary service within the maritime force.

The PTM for Distinguished Service has been conferred upon ADG Anil Kumar Harbola and IG Homesh Kumar Sharma, while the TM for Gallantry has been awarded to Comdt Anshuman Raturi, Asst Comdt Manish Singh, and Sameer Ranjan. Meanwhile, IG Jyotindra Singh, DIG Atul Joshi, and Shanmugham Sankar have received the TM in appreciation of their Meritorious Service.

Furthermore, in commemoration of Republic Day, the Central Government announced 942 commendations for personnel from police, fire services, Home Guard and Civil Defence, with gallantry honors awarded posthumously to five individuals. The awards cover a broad spectrum, including 95 gallantry medals, 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 746 Medals for Meritorious Service, distinctly recognizing the courage and commitment across the nation.

