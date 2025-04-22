Tommy Hilfiger Stirs Up Mumbai's Fashion Scene with Dazzling Cultural Exchange

Tommy Hilfiger, part of PVH Corp., invigorated Mumbai's fashion landscape on April 15, 2025. His visit highlighted a lively cultural exchange and underscored the brand's growing connection to India's style capitals.

The itinerary kicked off with a visit to the TOMMY HILFIGER store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The visit featured a panel discussion with Indian media figures Sarah-Jane Dias and Manushi Chhillar, where topics of style, fashion, and global influence were at the forefront.

The day concluded with an elegant dinner at the Taj Chambers of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, with a guest list of high-profile figures including Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan, celebrating fashion, creativity, and Hilfiger's enduring alliance with the vibrancy of Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)