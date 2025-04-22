University Leaders Unite Against Government Overreach

In a significant stand against federal interference, over 170 presidents of universities, colleges, and scholarly societies have issued a unified statement decrying the Trump administration's encroachment on higher education's independence.

This move follows Harvard University's declaration that it was being threatened by the administration, leading to a collective condemnation of what these leaders describe as 'unprecedented government overreach.'

Harvard has filed a lawsuit against the administration's attempts to control its faculty hiring and curriculum, highlighting constitutional violations. University leaders across the country have expressed their support, as the administration's crackdown continues to build tension within academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)