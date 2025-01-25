Northern Railway Boosts Services for the Grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025

In anticipation of the massive Mahakumbh Mela 2025, the Northern Railway's Lucknow Division has rolled out an extensive plan to manage the surge of devotees traveling to Prayagraj. Scheduled to coincide with the upcoming 'Mauni Amavasya' on January 29, the division will operate 48 special trains until the end of February to facilitate easy and convenient transport for the pilgrims.

Divisional Railway Manager, Satyendra Mohan Sharma, mentioned that these special trains are specifically running to handle the heavy influx during the event. The number of trains for Lucknow has been increased, with existing routes covering Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Banaras, and more regions. Several operational ring rails are covering routes from Prayagraj to Ayodhya and back, enhancing connectivity.

The Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister has acknowledged the substantial turnout at the Mela, as over 10.80 crore devotees have participated so far, traversing from diverse global regions including conflict-hit Russia and Ukraine, unifying in a shared spiritual experience at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Conducted every 12 years, the Mahakumbh Mela is rooted in Sanatan Dharma, reflecting a celestial period for spiritual rejuvenation. It is anticipated that this year's Mela will witness a record attendance of over 45 crore visitors, marking a significant event for Indian culture and spirituality.

