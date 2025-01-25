BSF's Major Border Operation Yields Rs 1.4 Crore Cough Syrup Haul

In a decisive move against cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier has successfully seized 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup along the India-Bangladesh international boundary in Nadia district. Valued at over Rs 1.4 crore, the seizure represents a major victory for the BSF, as reported on Saturday.

According to Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, the Deputy Inspector General of the BSF South Bengal Frontier, this operation is a testament to the effective intelligence and strategic implementation by the 32 Battalion. The operation took place in the Naghata area of Majhdia town, under the Kishanganj police station, striking a significant blow to drug smuggling activities.

The discovery highlights the organized nature of smuggling networks in the region. The Phensedyl was hidden in three underground storage tanks, two concealed beneath dense vegetation and one under a hut with CGI sheets. The consignment has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further legal proceedings, marking a crucial step in curtailing illicit trade.

