UN relocates non-critical staff from North Kivu, DR Congo

The UN mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, is relocating administrative staff and others in North Kivu that can continue performing their duties from elsewhere in response to the deteriorating security situation and intensifying hostilities involving the non-State armed group M23, a Rwandan-backed movement fighting against the Congolese Government.

“This precautionary measure safeguards staff safety while ensuring the UN's vital operations in the region remain uninterrupted,” MONUSCO said in a statement.

“This transfer does not affect the UN’s unwavering commitment to providing humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in North Kivu.”

Situation worsening

The area has seen a repeated resurgence of non-State armed groups in the past. Clashes between the M23 and Congolese Government troops intensified earlier this month.

According to news agencies, combatants from M23 killed the military governor of North Kivu on Thursday as the general was inspecting the border.

Some 400,000 people have been displaced in North and South Kivu since the beginning of this year alone, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

On Friday, the UN agency's chief of office in Goma, Abdoulaye Barry, told UN News in an exclusive interview that the situation is becoming increasingly unsafe for both civilians and aid teams.