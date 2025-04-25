Left Menu

Legacy of an Encyclopedic Mind: K Kasturirangan's Contributions to Space and Education

K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief, passed away at 84. Renowned for pivotal roles in space missions and education reforms, he led India's space programme and helped draft the National Education Policy. He received major civilian awards for his contributions. His leadership and vision left an indelible mark on both fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:37 IST
K Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India's space and education sectors, passed away at his Bengaluru home at 84. Known for his profound impact on India's space missions and education reforms, he was fondly called an 'encyclopedia' for his vast knowledge and contributions.

Kasturirangan's illustrious career included chairing ISRO, overseeing significant satellite launches, and advancing the nation's space program. His academic roots ran deep, earning degrees in physics and a Ph.D. in experimental astronomy, contributing to cosmic studies and launch vehicle successes.

Beyond space, Kasturirangan played a pivotal role in shaping India's education landscape, leading the drafting of the ambitious National Education Policy. His strategic insight was acknowledged with multiple civilian awards, marking his legacy as a visionary leader in two critical fields.

