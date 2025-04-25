'I have met some of the injured,' says Rahul, condoles with the kin of deceased.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
'I have met some of the injured,' says Rahul, condoles with the kin of deceased.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blaze in Begampur: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy
Clash in Saran: ASI Injured Amid Roadblock Protest
Two firefighters injured as blaze engulfs four-storey building in Gwalior: Official.
Tibetan Advocates Rally EU Support as Human Rights Concerns Escalate
Israeli Support Highlights India's Triumph in Rana Extradition