Regal Cavalry Salute: President's Bodyguard Shines at Republic Day Parade

Celebrating India's 76th Republic Day, the President's Bodyguard, the Indian Army's senior-most regiment, took center stage at Kartavya Path, escorting President Droupadi Murmu. The spectacle highlighted India's enduring history, traditions, and culture as the Bodyguard, commanded by Colonel Amit Berwal, demonstrated impeccable military discipline.

The procession featured the regiment's majestic bay and dark bay-colored horses, with Colonel Berwal on his charger 'Glorious,' flanked by Lieutenant Colonel Angad Singh Thind on 'Sultan,' and Naib Risaldar Jitender leading the Buggy on 'Longstride.' The 'Nishaan Toli' carried the regiment's two Nishaans, a unique privilege, granted by the President in November 2023, showcasing its storied heritage.

The ceremony was a vibrant display of military elegance, with the Bodyguard in Angrakshak uniforms, cavalry sabres, and mounts wearing traditional adornments, embodying India's cavalry legacy. This year's Republic Day, attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as chief guest, commemorated 75 years of the Constitution, emphasizing public participation in national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)