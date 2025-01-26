Regal Cavalry Salute: President's Bodyguard Shines at Republic Day Parade
The President's Bodyguard, oldest regiment of the Indian Army, showcased its rich traditions and military prowess during India's 76th Republic Day parade. Commanded by Colonel Amit Berwal, the ceremonial unit, renowned for its majestic horses and historic legacy, played a significant role in the grand celebration, embodying India's heritage and spirit.
Celebrating India's 76th Republic Day, the President's Bodyguard, the Indian Army's senior-most regiment, took center stage at Kartavya Path, escorting President Droupadi Murmu. The spectacle highlighted India's enduring history, traditions, and culture as the Bodyguard, commanded by Colonel Amit Berwal, demonstrated impeccable military discipline.
The procession featured the regiment's majestic bay and dark bay-colored horses, with Colonel Berwal on his charger 'Glorious,' flanked by Lieutenant Colonel Angad Singh Thind on 'Sultan,' and Naib Risaldar Jitender leading the Buggy on 'Longstride.' The 'Nishaan Toli' carried the regiment's two Nishaans, a unique privilege, granted by the President in November 2023, showcasing its storied heritage.
The ceremony was a vibrant display of military elegance, with the Bodyguard in Angrakshak uniforms, cavalry sabres, and mounts wearing traditional adornments, embodying India's cavalry legacy. This year's Republic Day, attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as chief guest, commemorated 75 years of the Constitution, emphasizing public participation in national pride.
