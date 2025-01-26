Left Menu

Regal Cavalry Salute: President's Bodyguard Shines at Republic Day Parade

The President's Bodyguard, oldest regiment of the Indian Army, showcased its rich traditions and military prowess during India's 76th Republic Day parade. Commanded by Colonel Amit Berwal, the ceremonial unit, renowned for its majestic horses and historic legacy, played a significant role in the grand celebration, embodying India's heritage and spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:57 IST
Regal Cavalry Salute: President's Bodyguard Shines at Republic Day Parade
Elite President's Bodyguard marches into 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. (Photo/PM Modi Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating India's 76th Republic Day, the President's Bodyguard, the Indian Army's senior-most regiment, took center stage at Kartavya Path, escorting President Droupadi Murmu. The spectacle highlighted India's enduring history, traditions, and culture as the Bodyguard, commanded by Colonel Amit Berwal, demonstrated impeccable military discipline.

The procession featured the regiment's majestic bay and dark bay-colored horses, with Colonel Berwal on his charger 'Glorious,' flanked by Lieutenant Colonel Angad Singh Thind on 'Sultan,' and Naib Risaldar Jitender leading the Buggy on 'Longstride.' The 'Nishaan Toli' carried the regiment's two Nishaans, a unique privilege, granted by the President in November 2023, showcasing its storied heritage.

The ceremony was a vibrant display of military elegance, with the Bodyguard in Angrakshak uniforms, cavalry sabres, and mounts wearing traditional adornments, embodying India's cavalry legacy. This year's Republic Day, attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as chief guest, commemorated 75 years of the Constitution, emphasizing public participation in national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025