India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Vibrant Parades and Patriotic Spirit

Amid swirling flags and vibrant parades, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee graced the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata on Sunday. As part of the event, the state highlighted its regional marvels, further cementing India's rich cultural tapestry on this special occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt messages to the nation, marking 75 years of India's journey as a Republic. He lauded the architects of the Constitution and reiterated the nation's commitment to democracy and unity. "May this occasion fortify our dedication to the ideals set forth by our Constitution," he stated on social media platform X.

At the heart of the celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the national flag at Kartavya Path, accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenous weaponry. Joining the festivities as the chief guest was Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, adding an international flavour to the event.

This year's Republic Day seeks to promote 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation. In homage to the nation's martyrs, Prime Minister Modi paid respects at the National War Memorial. The day's grand culmination saw President Murmu ceremonially raising the national flag, an act symbolically assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

Nationwide, Indian citizens embraced the day with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour, uniting to honour the Constitution and its fundamental democratic principles. The celebrations, marked by spirited showcases and national pride, underscored India's enduring commitment to its core values and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)