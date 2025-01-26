Left Menu

India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Vibrant Parades and Patriotic Spirit

India marked its 76th Republic Day with grand celebrations across the nation. Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu extended their greetings, emphasizing the importance of the Constitution. The event featured vibrant parades, honouring the country's democratic values and the brave hearts who sacrificed for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:40 IST
India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Vibrant Parades and Patriotic Spirit
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid swirling flags and vibrant parades, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee graced the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata on Sunday. As part of the event, the state highlighted its regional marvels, further cementing India's rich cultural tapestry on this special occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt messages to the nation, marking 75 years of India's journey as a Republic. He lauded the architects of the Constitution and reiterated the nation's commitment to democracy and unity. "May this occasion fortify our dedication to the ideals set forth by our Constitution," he stated on social media platform X.

At the heart of the celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the national flag at Kartavya Path, accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenous weaponry. Joining the festivities as the chief guest was Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, adding an international flavour to the event.

This year's Republic Day seeks to promote 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation. In homage to the nation's martyrs, Prime Minister Modi paid respects at the National War Memorial. The day's grand culmination saw President Murmu ceremonially raising the national flag, an act symbolically assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

Nationwide, Indian citizens embraced the day with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour, uniting to honour the Constitution and its fundamental democratic principles. The celebrations, marked by spirited showcases and national pride, underscored India's enduring commitment to its core values and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025