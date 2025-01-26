Left Menu

Dharohar: Sebi's New Digital Archive Enlightens Indian Securities Market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched 'Dharohar - Milestones in the Indian securities market,' a digital knowledge repository. It features a timeline of significant events and 3D galleries and is designed for a wide audience. Dharohar preserves the market's history and continues to expand.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced the launch of a digital knowledge repository, 'Dharohar - Milestones in the Indian securities market,' on the occasion of the nation's 76th Republic Day. This platform chronicles the significant milestones in the market's rich 150-year history.

Sebi's initiative offers a diverse array of content, including historic newspaper clippings, articles, interviews, and regulations. Visitors can explore these elements through an interactive timeline and 3D galleries, crafted to engage students, investors, researchers, and the general public.

Dharohar is not only a tribute to the market's evolution but also a dynamic resource that will grow with new contributions. Sebi extends appreciation to contributors, including industry stakeholders and advisory committee members, for their support in bringing this project to fruition.

