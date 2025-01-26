Honoring Heroes and Unity: India's 76th Republic Day Celebrations

In a poignant tribute to national unity and patriotism, GL Batra, father of the legendary Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, underscored the significant contributions made by youth and saints on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day. Batra, in reverent reflection, commemorated the martyrs who laid down their lives in pursuit of freedom, amidst ongoing challenges such as foreign infiltrations and terrorism.

Expressing pride in his son's ultimate sacrifice, Batra remarked, "I am proud that such a great soul was born in my house." The day mirrored nationwide fervor, as cultural tunes and the flag's colors filled the air, highlighting the resilience of democratic ideals and the Constitution's essence.

Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu led the homage, reminding the nation of the Constitution's pivotal role in ensuring democracy. Celebrations included the national flag's ceremonial unfurling by President Murmu, with the event graced by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest, enhancing the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' or citizen participation.

