Mann Ki Baat Heroes Praised at Republic Day Gathering

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with distinguished invitees of 'Mann Ki Baat' at Akashvani Bhawan. The program, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrates individuals' contributions, showcased during the Republic Day Parade. Attendees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share their inspiring stories with a global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:31 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw engaged with special guests invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program on Sunday. These invitees, recognized for notable contributions, attended the 76th Republic Day Parade as distinguished participants. They gathered at Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi, marking another chapter in their inspiring journey.

Akashvani plays a crucial role in highlighting success stories featured in 'Mann Ki Baat.' The program spotlights individuals' hard work and achievements, becoming a vital platform for sharing positive societal impacts. Invitees included those personally mentioned by Modi over the last decade, underscoring their significant efforts.

Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the platform, noting that the Prime Minister's initiative showcases diverse stories of resilience and innovation. Attendees appreciated the exposure, expressing thanks for the opportunity 'Mann Ki Baat' offers to inspire millions globally. Vaishnaw reiterated gratitude to the Prime Minister and program participants for their dedication.

