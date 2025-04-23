Left Menu

Empowering Change: SVP India's Fast Pitch 2025 Amplifies Voices for Social Impact

SVP India hosts its annual Fast Pitch 2025 event, a platform for NGOs to share impactful grassroots stories and raise funds. The event features 10 NGOs trained in storytelling and aims to connect them with supporters nationwide. A jury will evaluate their pitches based on innovation and impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:41 IST
Social Venture Partners India (SVP India) is set to host their annual Fast Pitch online event on April 24. The virtual fundraiser provides a national stage for select NGOs to narrate their impactful grassroots stories, forge connections with supporters, and secure crucial funding.

This year, 10 NGOs have been meticulously prepared through intense training in storytelling and fundraising. Under the guidance of storytelling experts and SVP partners, these organizations now have the tools to effectively communicate their missions with compelling clarity.

A distinguished panel, including leaders from Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ford Foundation India, and TITAN Company Ltd, will assess the presentations for their potential lasting social impact. Fast Pitch aims to enable 10 diverse finalists to create ripples of change well beyond their communities.

