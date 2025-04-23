Empowering Change: SVP India's Fast Pitch 2025 Amplifies Voices for Social Impact

Social Venture Partners India (SVP India) is set to host their annual Fast Pitch online event on April 24. The virtual fundraiser provides a national stage for select NGOs to narrate their impactful grassroots stories, forge connections with supporters, and secure crucial funding.

This year, 10 NGOs have been meticulously prepared through intense training in storytelling and fundraising. Under the guidance of storytelling experts and SVP partners, these organizations now have the tools to effectively communicate their missions with compelling clarity.

A distinguished panel, including leaders from Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ford Foundation India, and TITAN Company Ltd, will assess the presentations for their potential lasting social impact. Fast Pitch aims to enable 10 diverse finalists to create ripples of change well beyond their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)