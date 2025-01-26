Left Menu

Minister Visits Fire Victims, Pledges Comprehensive Support

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nadendla Manohar expressed support to victims of the recent fire in Kaikaluru. He promised enhanced medical care, including a proposed Burns Ward at Guntur Hospital, and extended condolences, emphasizing government commitment to supporting affected families with healthcare and financial aid.

26-01-2025
Andhra Pradesh Minister of Civil Supplies, Food & Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating fire in Kaikaluru, Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Civil Supplies, Food & Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar, has reached out to affected families, extending support and sympathy. Manohar revealed that 14 individuals received immediate medical attention, with eight critically injured patients transferred to Guntur Government Hospital for improved care.

The Minister pledged that both the Chief Minister and Deputy CM would support the victims' families, ensuring enhanced medical services. He proposed a specialized Burns Ward at Guntur Hospital, highlighting its necessity for effective emergency response. This initiative will be tabled at the next District Review Committee meeting, seeking government backing for its realization.

Expressing sorrow over a tragic loss, Manohar condoled with the family of a three-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to establishing the Burns ward within a year and assured that the state would provide comprehensive support, including advanced medical treatment and financial aid, to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

