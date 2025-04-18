Left Menu

Zelenskiy Accuses China of Supplying Arms to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused China of supplying weapons to Russia, alleging direct military assistance for Moscow. This accusation comes amid Ukraine's strained ties with China and concerns over Chinese nationals fighting for Russia. Zelenskiy discussed this with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who denied supplying arms to Russia.

Updated: 18-04-2025 00:46 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a significant allegation, accusing China of supplying arms and gunpowder to Russia. Speaking at a press conference, Zelenskiy highlighted having intelligence that China was even producing weapons on Russian soil.

The relationship between China and Russia has been under scrutiny due to their economic ties and recent developments could signal a shift away from China's neutral stance. Despite these claims, Chinese officials maintain they are not involved in the crisis and continue to support peaceful resolutions.

Tensions have been further exacerbated by reports of Chinese nationals allegedly fighting for Russia, raising concerns about the extent of China's involvement in the conflict. Zelenskiy's claims have yet to be publicly addressed by Beijing, leaving international observers to speculate on the ramifications.

