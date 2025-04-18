Left Menu

U.S. Condemns Chinese Firm's Alleged Support to Houthi Rebels

The U.S. State Department accused China's Chang Guang Satellite Technology of aiding Iran-backed Houthi fighters, calling their support unacceptable. The firm is alleged to provide satellite imagery to aid Houthi attacks on U.S. ships in the Red Sea, despite diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to address the issue with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:48 IST
U.S. Condemns Chinese Firm's Alleged Support to Houthi Rebels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has leveled accusations against Chang Guang Satellite Technology, a Chinese firm, for allegedly aiding Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The allegations suggest that the company provided imagery support to target U.S. and international vessels in the Red Sea, a situation termed "unacceptable." The State Department has reiterated its concerns over China's global positioning, highlighting links with other contentious regimes.

The Financial Times reported U.S. officials suspect the company, attached to China's military, supplied necessary resources for Houthi attacks. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed these concerns in a news briefing. Despite discussions with Beijing, the situation persists, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

China's embassy in Washington, through spokesperson Liu Pengyu, stated unfamiliarity with the accusations, while the implicated firm remained silent on the matter. This diplomatic row comes amidst a larger U.S.-China standoff regarding economic trade relations, exacerbated by tariff impositions by the U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025