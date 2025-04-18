The U.S. State Department has leveled accusations against Chang Guang Satellite Technology, a Chinese firm, for allegedly aiding Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The allegations suggest that the company provided imagery support to target U.S. and international vessels in the Red Sea, a situation termed "unacceptable." The State Department has reiterated its concerns over China's global positioning, highlighting links with other contentious regimes.

The Financial Times reported U.S. officials suspect the company, attached to China's military, supplied necessary resources for Houthi attacks. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed these concerns in a news briefing. Despite discussions with Beijing, the situation persists, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

China's embassy in Washington, through spokesperson Liu Pengyu, stated unfamiliarity with the accusations, while the implicated firm remained silent on the matter. This diplomatic row comes amidst a larger U.S.-China standoff regarding economic trade relations, exacerbated by tariff impositions by the U.S. administration.

