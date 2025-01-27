Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Strike Major Blow to Smuggling Network

In a noteworthy crackdown, Assam Rifles in collaboration with Mizoram Police, dismantled a significant smuggling operation in the northeastern state of Mizoram. Based on precise intelligence, authorities executed a successful raid on Sunday in the General Area of Crossing Point III (Laipian Kai) in Champhai district, recovering five kilograms of heroin No. 4, valued at Rs39.75 lakh.

During the operation, a 52-year-old woman named Zingengmawii was apprehended by police on Saturday. She is reportedly linked to the seized heroin consignment. Following her arrest, the confiscated narcotics and Zingengmawii were taken into custody by the Zokhawthar Police.

A comprehensive investigation has been launched to explore the broader implications of the seizure and to dismantle any potential networks involved in drug trafficking in the area. Authorities are diligently working to untangle these networks. Earlier, Assam Rifles successfully seized heroin worth Rs75.60 lakh from the General Area of Zokhawthar in Champhai district, detaining one suspect.

Furthermore, an official statement reveals that on January 20th, Assam Rifles, in a joint mission with Mizoram's Hnahthial Police, intercepted 260 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs3.38 crore from General Area Tuichang Bridge in the Lawngtlai district. A resident of Champhai was arrested in connection with this operation, and the entire consignment was transferred to the Hnahthial Police for further legal action.

The persistent smuggling of contraband poses a substantial threat to both Mizoram and India. These successful operations underscore the commitment of Assam Rifles in countering narcotic trafficking and protecting the region from the escalating danger of drug misuse. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)