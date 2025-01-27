Left Menu

BJP and BSF Unite: Republic Day Celebrations Echo Patriotism Across Borders

The 76th Republic Day saw a rally in Malda led by Suvendu Adhikari, celebrating with patriotic chants. Amid border tensions, Adhikari criticized Mamata Banerjee's advice regarding BSF. Nationwide, the day was marked by grand ceremonies, cultural displays, and cross-border camaraderie, showcasing India's military and cultural prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:16 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari takes out rally in Malda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of fervent patriotism, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Malda on Sunday to commemorate the 76th Republic Day. A sea of supporters, brandishing national flags, filled the streets echoing chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram," underlining the day's significance.

Adhikari's statements to ANI underscored a political contention, claiming that while 'every Indian citizen stands with the BSF (Border Security Force),' Mamata Banerjee had advised citizens away from border fencing and discouraged cooperation with the BSF during visits to Malda and Murshidabad. He emphasized widespread support for both the BSF and the Prime Minister.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations resonated widely with spectacular tableaux and cultural displays at Kartavya Path, featuring Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest. The BSF marked the day with a grand Beating Retreat at the Attari-Wagah border, extending gestures of goodwill by sharing sweets with Bangladeshi and Nepali forces, and spotlighting military prowess with a striking air show by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

(With inputs from agencies.)

