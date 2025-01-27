Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Reports Steady Growth Despite Microfinance Challenges

IDFC FIRST Bank announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a 28.8% year-over-year increase in customer deposits. Retail deposits make up 80% of total deposits, with a notable increase in credit cards and wealth management. The bank is closely monitoring the microfinance sector due to industry-wide delinquencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:55 IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Reports Steady Growth Despite Microfinance Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank has revealed a robust financial performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, with customer deposits soaring by 28.8% year-over-year, reaching Rs. 2,27,316 crore. Retail deposits accounted for a significant 80% of total customer deposits, demonstrating strong consumer confidence.

Despite facing challenges in the microfinance sector, the bank witnessed a substantial 53% year-over-year growth in its wealth management AUM, amounting to Rs. 42,778 crore, and surpassed the 3.2 million mark in credit card issuance. Net interest income witnessed a 14% rise, although net profit experienced a drop due to increased provisions in microfinance.

Addressing the ongoing difficulties within the microfinance business, the bank has been closely monitoring asset quality. CEO V Vaidyanathan remains optimistic, citing strong future growth potential and robust performance in loans and core banking segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025