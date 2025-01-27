IDFC FIRST Bank Reports Steady Growth Despite Microfinance Challenges
IDFC FIRST Bank announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a 28.8% year-over-year increase in customer deposits. Retail deposits make up 80% of total deposits, with a notable increase in credit cards and wealth management. The bank is closely monitoring the microfinance sector due to industry-wide delinquencies.
- Country:
- India
IDFC FIRST Bank has revealed a robust financial performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, with customer deposits soaring by 28.8% year-over-year, reaching Rs. 2,27,316 crore. Retail deposits accounted for a significant 80% of total customer deposits, demonstrating strong consumer confidence.
Despite facing challenges in the microfinance sector, the bank witnessed a substantial 53% year-over-year growth in its wealth management AUM, amounting to Rs. 42,778 crore, and surpassed the 3.2 million mark in credit card issuance. Net interest income witnessed a 14% rise, although net profit experienced a drop due to increased provisions in microfinance.
Addressing the ongoing difficulties within the microfinance business, the bank has been closely monitoring asset quality. CEO V Vaidyanathan remains optimistic, citing strong future growth potential and robust performance in loans and core banking segments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HCL Tech net profit rises 5.5 pc to Rs 4,591 crore in October-December quarter; revenue climbs 5 pc: Company filing.
Infosys net profit rises 11.4 pc annually to Rs 6,806 crore; revenue up 7.5 pc at Rs 41,764 crore: Company filing.
Reliance Jio net profit jumps 24 per cent in October-December 2024 as earnings rise on tariff hike: Co filing.
Reliance Industries Ltd reports 7.4 pc rise in December quarter net profit to Rs 18,540 crore: Co filing.
IDBI Bank Reports Robust 31% Growth in Quarterly Net Profit