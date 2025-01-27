Left Menu

Dharma Sansad Seeks Establishment of Sanatan Board at Maha Kumbh

The Dharma Sansad, led by Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, aims to form a Sanatan Board for the welfare of Sanatana and temples. This assembly, attended by prominent spiritual leaders, calls for Hindus to unite and advocate for the board's establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:37 IST
Devkinandan ThakurJi Maharaj (Photo/@DN_Thakur_Ji). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dharma Sansad, spearheaded by spiritual leader and Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, is set to convene on Monday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. A primary focus of this assembly is the proposal to establish a Sanatan Board. 'We all want that Sanatan Board be constituted,' stated Thakurji Maharaj while emphasizing the security and welfare of Sanatana traditions and temples. He noted the high turnout in anticipation of the event, organized to bolster these objectives.

Among the numerous spiritual figures attending the Sansad are Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya ShriJi Maharaj, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj. Distinguished personalities, including Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das Ji Maharaj Satua Baba Ji, Jagatguru Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, and Didi Maa Ritambhara Ji, will also be present to support the cause.

In a recent video shared on X, Devkinandan ThakurJi Maharaj urged Hindus to participate actively in the Sansad and voice their demands for the Sanatan Board. He expressed a sense of urgency, calling this meeting a 'religious yajna,' encouraging unity to ensure their demands are clearly heard by government authorities. Monday's assembly is poised to be a significant step in drafting the constitution for the Sanatan Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

