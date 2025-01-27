Security Forces Recover 35 Weapons in Coordinated Manipur Operations
In a series of joint operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces, 35 weapons and ammunition were recovered across Manipur. The operations targeted hotspot districts, successfully apprehending suspects and confounding infiltration attempts, underscoring vigilant security amidst rising ethnic tensions.
In a major security achievement, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces have coordinated successful operations across multiple districts in Manipur, recovering 35 weapons and large caches of ammunition and warlike stores.
The operations were conducted in response to specific intelligence reports, targeting areas like Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Churchandpur, Imphal West, Noney, Jiribam, and Kakching. Key recoveries included sniper rifles, submachine guns, grenades, and improvised explosive devices. These efforts are crucial amid escalating ethnic tensions in the region between the Meitei and Kuki communities.
The apprehended individuals and confiscated items have been handed over to the Manipur Police. The operations further underscore the ongoing security measures in place to maintain peace and prevent infiltration, especially along the Indo-Myanmar border in this strategically sensitive region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
