West Bengal's Bold New Approach: Underground Coal Gasification at Deocha-Pachami

The West Bengal government is advancing plans to implement underground coal gasification in parts of the Deocha-Pachami block, an area with significant coal reserves where traditional mining is not feasible. The initiative involves collaboration with experts and aims to enhance energy production and minimize environmental impact.

Updated: 27-01-2025 12:48 IST
  India

The West Bengal government is pioneering efforts to introduce underground coal gasification at the Deocha-Pachami block, a significant coal reserve in Birbhum district, according to a top official. This move represents a strategic shift in harnessing the site's potential where traditional mining methods fall short.

Currently touted as a game changer, the Rs 35,000-crore project aims to utilize 30% of the coal block via gasification, transforming the energy landscape. The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) is leading this initiative, holding consultations with Indian and international experts to refine the approach.

This innovative project, part of India's broader emphasis on clean energy, aligns with national policies supporting underground coal gasification. As groundwork begins, involving a global tender process and feasibility studies, it signals a promising future for energy and industrial transformation in the state.

