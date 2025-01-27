Kuldeep Sengar Surrenders as Surgery Delay Halts Bail Extension
Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar surrendered to jail authorities on January 24 after interim bail for his scheduled cataract surgery expired. The surgery, planned at AIIMS Delhi, was postponed due to the unavailability of the operating doctor. Sengar, serving a life term, will seek medical bail again.
Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar reported to jail authorities on January 24 as his cataract surgery, initially scheduled at AIIMS Delhi, was postponed due to the absence of the operating doctor. Sengar, who is currently serving a life sentence in the Unnao rape case, was on interim bail granted by the Delhi High Court on January 22.
The court had stipulated that Sengar was to surrender on January 24 if the surgery did not proceed as planned. His senior advocate, N Hariharan, announced intentions to petition the court again for medical bail on January 28 and 29, citing Sengar's need for the procedure.
The Division Bench, led by Justice Navin Chawla, instructed Sengar's counsel to prepare for an appeal, scheduling the matter for February 2025. Meanwhile, interim bail conditions included a personal bond and police presence during hospital admission. The request faced opposition from the victim's advocate, Mehmood Pracha.
