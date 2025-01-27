Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Former MLA in Rajasthan, Seizes Assets in Alleged Corruption Scam

The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 31 lakh, records, and devices in a money laundering probe involving former Rajasthan MLA Baljeet Yadav. The operation targeted the MLA-LAD fund scam in sports equipment purchases. Investigations reveal funds diversion and tender manipulation for personal gain.

  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 31 lakh, incriminating documents, and digital devices during searches at nine locations across Rajasthan. These raids targeted properties linked to former MLA Baljeet Yadav, amidst allegations of a money laundering scheme connected to a fund scam for purchasing sports equipment for schools, the agency reported on Monday.

The ED's Jaipur zonal office executed the operation on January 24 in Jaipur, Dausa, and Rewari, Haryana, including premises of Yadav, the ex-MLA from the Behror constituency. The actions adhere to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The probe followed an FIR by Jaipur's Anti-Corruption Branch, citing breaches under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (updated 2018), IPC, and Rajasthan Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2012. Investigators allege Yadav manipulated tenders for sports equipment for 32 schools, favoring entities owned by associates, exploiting MLA-LAD funds for personal profit through inflated pricing and inferior products.

