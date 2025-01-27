Supreme Court Stays HC's Adverse Remarks Against Chennai Police

The Supreme Court on Monday intervened in a judgment passed by the Madras High Court, effectively staying specific criticisms directed at the Chennai Police Commissioner and other officials. These criticisms arose following the leak of a First Information Report (FIR) and the identification of a survivor in a reported sexual assault case involving an Anna University student.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma halted portions of the High Court's order, particularly in paragraphs that criticized police conduct and demanded a departmental inquiry. The court has now requested a response from Tamil Nadu regarding a petition to remove such adverse remarks.

The Supreme Court made it clear that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), now handling the case, will continue its investigation unimpeded. Senior advocates defending the state government attributed the leak to a 'technical glitch' in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Despite the FIR mishap, the state's opposition to the formation of an all-women SIT for the case was absent.

