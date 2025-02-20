Left Menu

Landmark Ruling: Spain's High Court Finds Rubiales Guilty of Sexual Assault

Spain's High Court has found former soccer federation head Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent. Rubiales was fined over €10,000 and banned from contacting Hermoso. The verdict is seen as a victory for women's rights amidst concerns about sexism in Spanish society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:17 IST
Landmark Ruling: Spain's High Court Finds Rubiales Guilty of Sexual Assault
Luis Rubiales

In a significant ruling, Spain's High Court has declared former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault against player Jenni Hermoso, imposing a fine of over €10,000. The decision has sparked a nationwide conversation about sexism in Spanish society and women's football.

Despite a prison sentence sought by prosecutors, Rubiales was spared incarceration, as the judge deemed the assault non-violent and of minor intensity. However, Rubiales was banned from contacting Hermoso for a year and ordered to pay €3,000 in compensation.

The verdict, seen as a triumph for women's rights, has been applauded by political figures and organizations committed to gender equality. The ruling may face appeal as discussions continue on the broader impact of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025