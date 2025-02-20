Landmark Ruling: Spain's High Court Finds Rubiales Guilty of Sexual Assault

In a significant ruling, Spain's High Court has declared former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault against player Jenni Hermoso, imposing a fine of over €10,000. The decision has sparked a nationwide conversation about sexism in Spanish society and women's football.

Despite a prison sentence sought by prosecutors, Rubiales was spared incarceration, as the judge deemed the assault non-violent and of minor intensity. However, Rubiales was banned from contacting Hermoso for a year and ordered to pay €3,000 in compensation.

The verdict, seen as a triumph for women's rights, has been applauded by political figures and organizations committed to gender equality. The ruling may face appeal as discussions continue on the broader impact of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)